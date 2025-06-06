Vikrant Massey pays tribute to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, says 'Prithviraj still lives on' | See Post Vikrant Massey opened up about the history of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan after watching a promo of Sony Entertainment Television's show 'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan'.

New Delhi:

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey on Friday paid a tribute to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan by sharing a long note on his Instagram handle. He shared his thoughts on the history after watching the promo of the historical period drama TV serial 'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan'. The serial will be telecast every Monday to Friday at 7.30 pm on Sony Liv and Sony Entertainment Television.

Taking to the Instagram account, the Sector 36 actor wrote, "Very few people know that history has been my favourite subject. I still read books because to understand today, it is very important to understand the past. Recently, I saw a promo of an upcoming show on a TV channel and a thought came to my mind."

He further added, "Who says that Prithviraj Chauhan lost to Mohammad Gauri? Prithviraj Chauhan defeated Gauri in war again and again and forgave him again and again. Once Gauri won the game by deceit, he imprisoned Prithviraj, gouged out his eyes and gave him an animal-like death. Prithviraj still lives. We are proud of him. But there is no one in his country today who can take the name of Mohammad Gauri."

For those who don't know, the Sony Entertainment Television's show 'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan' features Basant Kumar, Ronit Roy, Padmini Kolhapure, Anuja Sathe and Rumi Khan in the lead roles. While sharing the promo of the TV serial, the official X handle of SonyLiv wrote, "Surya sa tez. Vajra sa prahar. Sashan karega - Prithviraj Chauhan. Dekhiye Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Mon-Fri, raat 7:30 baje, Sony LIV aur Sony Entertainment Television par."

Vikrant Massey's work front

Vikrant was last seen in the political thriller 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. The film was directed by Dheeraj Sarna. He will be next seen in Santosh Singh's directorial 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' co-starring Shanaya Kapoor and Akshaan Sehrawat in the lead roles.

