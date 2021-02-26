VIDEO: Rakhi Sawant's mother extends gratitude to Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT2511BEINGSALMANKHAN Rakhi Sawant's mother extends gratitude to Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment

Rakhi Sawant has been in the headlines for her appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. While she did not win the show, she gained popularity as the most entertaining contestant this season. Rakhi Sawant quit Bigg Boss on the finale after accepting a Rs 14 lakh offer. The actress was in dire need of money as her mother is suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment in Mumbai. On Thursday, Rakhi took to her Instagram to share a video of her mother in which she is seen expressing gratitude to Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for their help in the cancer treatment.

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya said in the video, "Salman ji, thank you beta. Sohail ji thank you. Yeh joh abhi mera chemo chal raha hai, main abhi hospital mein hoon. Abhi doh baaki hai, uske baad operation hoga. Thank you Salman ji. Aap logon ko parmeswar khoob aage badhaaye. Aap log sahi salaamat raho. Aap ke saath parmeswar hain. Aap ki har ek manokaamna puree ho. Halleluyah. Thank you."

Soon after her exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rakhi had shared a picture of her mother on Instagram and urged fans to pray for her. "Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment," Rakhi posted.

Actress Rashami Desai posted with a heart emoji: "Will surly pray for her speedy recovery and more important god give her more power. You are stronger then anyone baby your prayer works like magic." "Get well soon auntie," wrote actress Bandgi Kalra. Actress Kamya Panjabi took to Twitter to applaud Rakhi's journey in the show despite her mother not being well. "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis? Can u even imagine? Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong (sic)," posted Kamya.

On Thursday night, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Kasmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth also visited Rakhi and her mother at the hospital.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rakhi Sawant at the CritiCare Hospital.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah at the CritiCare Hospital.