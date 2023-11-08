'Uske baare mein baat karna accha lagta hai...': Ankita Lokhande gets emotional while talking about SSR on BB

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande gets emotional while talking about SSR

After revealing that Sushant Singh Rajput never gave her a straightforward reason for why he ended their six-year relationship, TV actress Ankita Lokhande who is currently seen as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 17 said that the late actor was deeply affected by the things people wrote about him on social media when he was alive.

She discussed this while speaking to co-contestant Abhishek Kumar. “Your physique, when you stroll around without a shirt in pants, strongly reminds me of Sushant Singh Rajput. His body was similar to yours", Ankita told Abhishek.

She continued, “Sushant was hardworking to the next level. He would be very involved and was a perfectionist. I’m very easy go lucky, but he would dive deep into things. He would get affected by what people talked about him on Twitter. Sushant did not have anybody to stand up for him", Ankita said.

When Abhishek apologised to bring up the topic, Ankita said, "Uske baare me baat krna achha lagta hai, proud feeling ati hai. (I like talking about him and always feel very proud of Sushant. He was a family."

Ankit Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput Relationship

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a long-term relationship for several years. They met while working together on Ekta Kapoor's popular television soap 'Pavitra Rishta', where they played the lead roles of Manav and Archana. Their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance, and they became one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the Indian entertainment industry.

Their relationship was characterized by its ups and downs, as is common in many long-term partnerships. They had their share of happy moments as well as challenges. However, in 2016, the couple announced their separation, ending their six-year relationship. The reasons for their breakup were not explicitly disclosed at the time.

