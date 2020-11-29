TV actress Divya Bhatnagar's condition critical after being diagnosed with COVID-19, put on ventilator

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DIVYABHATNAGAROFFICIAL Divya Bhatnagar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar, who is popular for playing the role of Gulabo in the show has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress's condition is critical as she was put on ventilator.

Divya recently took to her social media account to inform her fans about her health by her own. She shared a screenshot of a video call on her Instagram story where she is seen lying on the hospital bed with an oxygen mask. Along with the pic Divya wrote, “Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all.”

The actress has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai's Goregaon. Her mother who came from Delhi to visit her spoke to ETimes and said, “Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID.”

Her mother further told that her son is in touch with the production house Shashi-Sumeet with whom Divya was working in the daily soap Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The producers of the show have stepped forward to take care of Divya’s treatment financially. The actress's mother even claimed that Divya's husband Gagan who she married in 2019 is a 'fraud' who did not even try to reach out to her or ask about her wellbeing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divya has also worked in TV shows like Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish.