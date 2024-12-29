TV actor Tejasswi Prakash injured on sets of Celebrity MasterChef | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actor Tejasswi Prakash injured on set

Tejasswi Prakash is considered one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. The actress makes headlines for both her personal and professional life. She has got a lot of popularity from shows like Bigg Boss and Naagin 6. Meanwhile, the actor was injured on Sunday. An accident happened with the TV actress on the shooting set, after which her hand got burnt. While talking with the paparazzi, she told how this incident happened.

Here's what the actor said

On Saturday, Tejasswi Prakash reached the set of Celebrity MasterChef. During this, she was seen in a blue top and grey jogger. She also posed for the paparazzi, where they asked her about her hands. Tejasswi revealed that her hand was burnt while cooking. Let us tell you that earlier something similar happened with Rahul Vaidya in Bharti Singh's Laughter Chef show. They too were injured while cooking.

Reem Sheikh was also injured

Before Tejasswi Prakash, a similar incident happened with Reem Sheikh on the set of the cooking-comedy show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'. She was cooking food in the show and talking to Bharti when suddenly oil from the pan spilled on her face. Due to this, there were many scars on her face. A few days after the injury, she gave a health update on her Instagram account and said that she was fine.

On the work front

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash's work front, she was last seen in Naagin 6. This show was well-liked by the audience. Apart from this, she has been the winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss. During this time, her love story with Karan Kundra also started. She will soon be seen in MasterChef. Archana Gautam is also going to be seen in this show. Stars like Deepika Kakkar Ibrahim, Gaurav Khanna, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Malik, Usha Nadkarni and Kabita Singh are seen in this show.

