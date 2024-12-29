Dileep Shankar, Malayalam actor found dead in hotel room, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar found dead in Thiruvananthapuram hotel room

Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning. According to reports, the actor, who acted in films like 'Chappa Kurishu' and 'North 24 Kaatham', had checked in at the hotel two days before his death. The hotel staff opened the door after a foul smell reportedly came from the room. The actor was found lying on the floor of the hotel room, leading to an immediate investigation into his sudden death. Initial reports suggest that there is no sign of any conspiracy in Shankar's death.

Dileep Shankar was last seen in 'Panchagni'

Shankar's untimely demise has shocked the Malayalam entertainment industry. The actor was last seen in the role of Chandrasenan in the serial 'Panchagni' and recently received praise for his character Peter in 'Ammayariyathe'. His 'Panchagni' co-star Seema G Nair took to social media to express her grief. She wrote in her note, 'You called me five days ago, but I could not talk to you properly then.'

Police investigates the death

According to a media report, the director of 'Panchagni' said that Shankar was suffering from a serious illness and was undergoing treatment. However, the details of the disease are still unknown. The police have started investigating the sudden demise of the actor. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained by the authorities.

