TV actor Nakuul Mehta reacts to Malayalam film industry controversies, hails Hema committee

These days there is a stir in the Malayalam film industry. After the report of Justice K Hema Committee, there has been a #METOO uproar in the industry. Many women came forward and accused the industry's leading actors and directors of sexual harassment. After this report, voices for women's rights have started rising in every industry. Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta has also welcomed the Hema Committee report and supported it.

Nakuul shared a post on social media and wrote, 'Anyone who wants to know more about this revelation of the Malayalam film industry led by the incredible WCC, please read about the Hema Committee report. It should affect all of us. It should affect every woman and every man in every industry.'

He further writes, 'It takes us only a few minutes to raise our voice against the heinous crime happening in society. Perhaps it may take some more time to know about the struggle of women. These struggles may or may not affect us, but we should know about it.'

What is the Hema Committee report?

The Hema Committee report has exposed the sexual harassment cases in Kerala. After the report became public, many people have come forward to share their stories of sexual harassment while working in the Malayalam film industry. A few FIRs have been filed against Mollywood celebrities like actor Mukesh, actor Jayasurya and director Ranjith. Moreover, so far, seventeen cases have been filed. Following this, Mohanlal resigned from his position as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

As per media reports, all the members of the executive committee consisting of 17 people have submitted their joint resignation. Well-known actor Siddique resigned from the post of General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a famous actress. The actor said in a conversation that he had sent his resignation to the organisation's then-president Mohanlal. On the other hand, Ranjith, a Malayalam director, had also recently resigned on the very day as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy following claims of impropriety levelled against him by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra.

