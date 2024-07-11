Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Rs 10 lakh, passports robbed in Florence

Follow us on Image Source : DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were robbed in Florence

TV industry's favourite daughter-in-law Divyanka Tripathi is currently on a Europe trip with her husband Vivek Dahiya, glimpses of which she is constantly sharing on social media. But, unfortunately, the actor and her husband have been robbed in Florence. During the trip, thieves broke the glass of the car and took out goods worth lakhs including clothes, passport and credit cards from their car, the value of which is said to be around 10 lakhs.

Divyanka and Vivek's romantic trip has turned into a nightmare. The couple may also face problems in returning to India, due to which the couple is worried. In such a situation, Divyanka has appealed for help to return to India. In this robbery, Divyanka and Vivek's clothes and purses were stolen, which contained some cash, cards and passports.

For the unversed, Divyanka and Vivek had gone to Italy to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary romantically. Where before becoming a victim of robbery, the couple was continuously sharing glimpses of their holidays with fans on social media. Divyanka reacted to the incident on her Instagram story and said, “Vivek and I are safe and sound, but most of our essentials, passports, bank cards and expensive items have disappeared from our car at our resort property. We just hope for help from the Embassy as soon as possible.”

Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known name in the Indian TV industry. She made her mark in every household with the hit TV serial 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhan' in 2006. Apart from this, 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' telecasted in 2013 is also one of her hit shows. The last episode of this serial which ran for 6 years was telecasted on 18 December 2019. Apart from this, Divyanka has also worked in web series and today she is one of the highest paid actresses in the TV industry.

