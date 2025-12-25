TV actor Anuj Sachdeva shares pictures of injury marks after parking dispute attack, alleges 'no arrests' made On Wednesday, TV actor Anuj Sachdeva shared photos of injuries after being attacked by a Mumbai neighbor over a parking dispute. He alleged that no arrests have been made by the Mumbai police.

New Delhi:

Last week, television actor Anuj Sachdeva shared a frightening video on social media showing himself being attacked by his neighbor with a rod at his residential society in Mumbai. The video quickly surfaced online, with fans and industry colleagues expressing concern for his well-being.

On Wednesday, the Police in Pollywood actor took to Instagram to share a health update, sharing multiple images of his injuries from the attack. Along with the pictures, he wrote a note in the caption alleging that no arrests have been made so far and revealing that he has been suffering from mental trauma since the incident.

Anuj Sachdeva shares pictures of injury marks

"The injuries I sustained on the night of the assault. Apart from that the mental trauma have gone through every night thinking how unsafe is mumbai today. Yet NO ARREST. The culprit is roaming around scott-free. ABSOLUTELY DISHEARTENED by how the law of the land functions. This is a MIGHTY FAILURE of our system!", his post reads.

This is a developing story.

