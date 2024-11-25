TV actor Aditi Dev Sharma welcomes baby girl with husband Sarwar Ahuja | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : X TV actor Aditi Dev Sharma welcomes baby girl

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Aditi Dev Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday with her husband Sarwar Ahuja. Announcing this special news, the couple shared a heart-touching social media post, which is being well-liked. In this post, he has also included many pictures, including some from the maternity photoshoot. In these, Aditi's baby bump can also be seen along with their son Sartaj. These photos were taken during the last trimester of Aditi's pregnancy.

Aditi Dev Sharma welcomes baby girl

Aditi Dev Sharma shared some unseen pictures of her maternity photoshoot. It can also be seen that her son Sartaj is holding a slate, on which it is written, "I have become a big brother" and in the second picture, Sartaj is holding a slate, on which it is written, "There is a baby girl." The whole family is smiling while posing for these pictures. Aditi Dev Sharma wrote, "Dear baby, even before you came into this world, please know that you were waited for, prayed for, loved, cared for and wanted."

Aditi Dev Sharma expressed gratitude

Aditi Sharma further wrote, "She has arrived and she is fabulous... Your lovely scent, those tiny feet, tiny delicate fingers, sparkling eyes, goo goo and boo boo and the aura of your existence have filled our lives with expectations of fun times to come. Thank you to the Universe for blessing us with the best of both worlds. Love... Grateful."

Fans' reaction

This post of Aditi Sharma has made the fans happy. The couple's friends and fans from the TV industry are congratulating the couple and blessing the newborn baby. A fan wrote, "Congratulations, Aditi and Sarwar! Your little princess is truly blessed to have parents like you." A fan commented, "Can't wait to see the baby! May your family get all the happiness in the world. Several TV celebs have also congratulated the couple.

