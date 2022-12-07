TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leaves behind Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 16 to bag first place

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE TRP Report

TRP Report: Here is a glimpse of the highly watched television shows. Several new and popular shows have managed to impress the masses with their engaging content and high-octane drama. Some still stand strong at their top position, while many managed to carve a spot for themselves in top 10 on the basis of their popularity. According to the Ormax report, leaving behind Rupali Ganguli's 'Anupamaa', Dilip Joshi's 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has topped the chart. Anupamaa, has been unbeatable for a long time but TMKOC has given the daily soap, a second spot.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running show on TV and people are in love with Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. Over the years, many popular actors have left the show including Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, and others. Despite this, the show is enjoying the first place on TRP charts. People of all ages love to watch this show.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa was unbeatable for a long time. However, the show which stars top-notch actors such as Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more, has now dropped to the second spot. The show revolves around Pakhi and Adhik's marriage.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus's famous TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', in at number three. This show is getting a lot of love from the audience. In the previous list, it was at number 7, but now with audience love and support, the show has managed to carve a niche in the top 3. Starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant, it is Rajan Shahi's longest-running daily soap.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' gets a lot of love from the audience. Not only on the hot seat, but viewers also get a chance to win money while watching the show on TV. This time the show is at number four.

The Kapil Sharma Show

TV's most popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show returned to the small screen with season 3. With a new star cast and a new look, Kapil Sharma entertained the audience with his jokes and antic and is ruling the TRP charts on number 5.

Bigg Boss 16

Popularity of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, is increasing day by day. Its contestants never fail to grab eyeballs with their performance. Be it arguments, fights or performing tasks, every contestant including Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer manage to hit headlines. The show continues to scale new heights and garner immense love from the audience.

