Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAPILSHARMA TKSS: Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh & others receive COVID-19 vaccine

Few days after announcing the return of his comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the comedian shared that all the cast members of the show received their shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday afternoon. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma posted a picture featuring him with the cast of the show, which includes Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar posing at the COVID-19 vaccination centre.

Kapil, who will host the show, captioned the post "Are you vaccinated?" with the hashtags #vaccinated, #covid, #covid19, #2021, #tkss3, and #thekapilsharmashow.

On Sunday, Kapil took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his gang. "new beginning with all the old faces#tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon," he captioned the post.

On July 18, Sunday, Kapil took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his gang. All artists could be seen dressed up in black attires in the pictures. The show will reportedly make a comeback in August on the Sony Entertainment Television channel.

-ANI