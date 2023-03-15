Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali's new TV show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' promo OUT | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali's new TV show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' promo OUT

TV actress Tina Datta who rose to fame with Colors Uttaran has been missing from the small screen, prior to her stint in Bigg Boss season 16. She has been quite thoughtful about the roles that she picks up. And seems like Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is going to be the next hit on her list in the Indian television industry. Since the first look that went out, Tina has been receiving compliments for her raw look, and fans also demanded to see more of her. And as the new promo is out now, fans have a sigh moment and have been showering more and more love on Tina as well as the entire concept of Hum also featuring Jay Bhanushali.

Tina and Jay look like a perfect fresh pairing, and their visual chemistry is a total treat. The promo is a perfect tease for the audience to look for its official release, Tina’s character’s personality is powerful and resembles the girl of today’s time while Jay plays the role of a royal Prince who is restricted to the customs of the family.

TV actress Tina Datta rose to fame with Uttaran which was a blockbuster hit. After that, she was seen in many shows but with Bigg Boss 16, she has again attracted attention. Other than the TV show, reports claim that Tina has been roped in for an upcoming South movie and this will mark her Telugu debut. The film is untitled and revolves around a couple who comes from opposite family backgrounds. Tina will be seen playing an obedient daughter of a rich politician who will fall far for a boy who works for her father. this will follow a heated drama ahead.

It would be exciting to see how fans welcome Tina Datta back in the new TV show!

