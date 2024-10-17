Times when 'Audience Poll' lifeline failed KBC 16 contestants, here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Times when 'Audience Poll' failed KBC 16 contestants

One of the most popular TV shows 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' has changed the lives of many people overnight. The show has witnessed many struggle and success stories, along with fulling several. At the same time, the live audience present on this show has also supported the contestants over the years in reaching a step closer to their goals. The 'Audience Poll' lifeline has been very useful for the KBC contestant in climbing the stairs towards his dream, sitting on the hot seat in front of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. But in the latest episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', something happened which is rarely seen in this show - the audience was also unable to answer the question correctly and ended up hampering the contestant's flow of playing.

KBC 16's Manasi Laheru got stuck in the audience poll

In the episode of the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' telecast on Monday, Manasi Laheru from Rajkot, Gujarat reached the hot seat. She was playing the game very smartly, but she got stuck on the 12th question, for 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees. The question was:

'Which play of William Shakespeare was adapted in Hindi by Bharatendu Harishchandra under the name 'Durlabh Bandhu'?'

The options were - A: Hamlet, B: The True Gentleman of Verona, C: The Merchant of Venice, D: The Comedy of Errors.

At this time Manasi had two lifelines left and she chose the audience poll. In the results of the audience poll, most of the people had voted for option B, 'The True Gentleman of Verona'. But Manasi was not satisfied with this answer. She also took the 'Double Dip' lifeline, through which she could choose two answers. As soon as she locked option B, it went wrong. A very rare event happened with Mansi on the show and the answer chosen by the audience turned out to be wrong. After this, Mansi chose option C, which turned out to be correct and she won 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees. Without taking any further risk, she quit and won 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees in total.

However, do you know this was not the first time KBC 16 live audiences had led down the contestants? Read further to know about similar instances.

Sandhya Gupta could win only 10 thousand

In the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Sandhya Gupta from Alwar, Rajasthan was also cheated by the 'Audience Poll' lifeline. He had easily won 10 thousand but got stuck on the question of 40 thousand. He chose the audience poll and most of the audience sitting in the studio voted for option C. Sandhya got this option locked by listening to the audience and his answer was wrong. As soon as her answer was announced as wrong, there was silence in the studio. Amitabh Bachchan also felt very bad for Sandhya and had to ask her to step down from the hot seat.

Shobhika Shri was also failed by the live audience

In KBC 16 itself, the 'Audience Poll' had also played a trick with Shobhika Shri, a resident of Andaman Nicobar Island. Shobhika, who had won 3 lakh 20 thousand rupees, attempted the question of 6 lakh 40 thousand rupees. He had only one lifeline left - Audience Poll. Not knowing the correct answer, Shobhika chose this lifeline and the audience poll proved to be wrong. She had to leave the game after winning 3 lakh 20 thousand.

In the records of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the 'Audience Poll' has been quite reliable and the contestants mostly use this lifeline at the start of the game. But in KBC 16, this lifeline has trapped the contestants three times.

