The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti is asking for work: 'Many might have forgotten I exist'

Sumona Chakravarti is asking for work

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti is 'literally asking for work'. The actress, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, said that lately, she realised that only hard work isn't enough. Hence, she is working on her PR skills.

She goes on to say that nowadays it is important to make your presence felt. ''I don’t socialise much or attend parties, I usually head home or catch up with friends after shooting. Many might have forgotten I exist (laughs). But, I think it’s very important to make your presence felt these days if you want to continue as an actor,'' said Sumona.

The 31-year-old further adds that the general perception which is stopping others from approaching her for work is that she is arrogant. The actor said that she wants to put it out there for everyone that she demands only what she deserves. ''I'm ready to negotiate for a good project,'' Sumona said.

Sumona said that currently she is texting and calling people to ask for work. She says that she isn't ashamed to do so.

''Now, I’m trying to better my approach, meeting people, even calling and messaging them; literally asking for work,” explains Sumona, adding that although there’s no shame in asking for work, she was under the impression that “you just need to prove yourself with your work and rest will fall in place. But clearly just working hard isn’t enough,'' she further added.