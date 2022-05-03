The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti poses in swimsuit, fans say 'kya baat hai Bhuri'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMONACHAKRAVARTI Sumona Chakravarti shares throwback pics in swimsuit

Highlights Sumona Chakravarti's swimsuit pics are from a holiday in Himachal Pradesh

The actress currently features as Bhuri in The Kapil Sharma Show

Sumona has been featuring in the comedy chat show on and off this season

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti shared some throwback pics of herself on social media recently from her getaway at a resort in Himachal Pradesh. Fans of the actress wrote all sorts of loving comments reacting to her stunning pictures. Some of the netizens also referred to her as 'Bhuri', the character she plays in the popular comedy chat show hosted by Kapil Sharma.

Read: Rubina Dilaik is first CONFIRNED contestant of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Sumona complained about the warm weather that has been troubling the citizens for a few days now. She captioned her post, "May Day! May Day!! Heatwave go Away! or take me back to the Hills (sic)." In the pictures, Sumona wears a blue and green swimsuit. In some of the candid snaps, she enjoys her time in the pool. Her pics are sure to leave an impression on you.

Read: Shaan to host Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, says 'I had to be part of this'

Her fans took to the comment section to compliment her. One fan wrote, “Wow soo beautiful" while another wrote, “You are just so organically gorgeous (sic)." One of the comments read, "Kya baat hai bhuri (sic)."

Here's one of the pictures from her getaway in the hills.

Last year, Sumona revealed that since 2011, she has been battling endometriosis, a disorder in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus.

"I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise and most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me," she wrote in an emotional Instagram post announcing her diagnosis.

Sumona has also acted in films like Barfi! and Kick and the popular TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.