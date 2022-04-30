Shaan to host Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, says 'I had to be part of this'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIKASINGH Shaan and Mika will be seen in the reality show Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti

Popular Bollywood singer Shaan will be seen hosting the show 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti'. Mika Singh is all set to be on the reality show in which he will be searching for his life partner and plans to get married.

Shaan is returning to host a reality show after a gap of 14 years.

Shaan shares his excitement and says: "I was absolutely delighted when I was approached to host my brother Mika's show 'Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti'. It was such great news for me and Radhika, we were ecstatic as we had been waiting for this day for a long time and we couldn't contain ourselves."

He further adds on his bond with Mika and shares: "I could never say no to such an opportunity, to be a vital part of my brother's happily ever after. I'm filled with joy as I'll be a part of this journey. Jahan mera yaar will finally be on a pursuit to find his best life companion. Mere Bhai ki Shaadi hai mujhe toh iska hissa hona hi that! (It's my brother's wedding, I had to be a part of it). I wish him the best with all my heartfelt wishes and may every happiness make its way to his life."

'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' will be coming soon on Star Bharat.