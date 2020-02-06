Neena Gupta's 'non-veg' reply on Pamela Anderson question leaves The Kapil Sharma Show audience in splits

Team Panga on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

If you think Taapsee Pannu or Kangana Ranaut give the most unfiltered answers, then you need to check again. No one can beat Neena Gupta when it comes to being sassy and straight-forward. The actress recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for Panga where she gave a 'non-veg' reply to a question asked by the host Kapil Sharma.

When Kapil asked Neena about the rumours of her taking over Pamela Anderson’s role in hit US television show Baywatch, the Badhai Ho actress said, ''Arre itne big boobs nai haina kahan se laau? (I don’t have such big boobs. Where do I get it from?).” Her reply elicited different reactions from her co-stars Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha, Jassie Gill and child actor Yagya Bhasin, who were also on the show. Host Kapil Sharma and director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari erupted in loud laughs along with the audience. While Jassie hid his face with his hands, Richa told Yagya to shut his ears.'

Kapil then requested Neena to give a more 'veg' response to which the veteran actress said, ''Then ask me a veg question''. Neena further said that no question about Pamela Anderson could be veg.

Further in the episode, Kapil also asked the guests if they have ever borrowed Rs 100-150 from people after they became famous or had breakfast before brushing their teeth. All of them confessed to doing so except Neena. The team of Panga had a blast answering funny yet relatable questions of Kapil.