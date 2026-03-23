The 50: Shiv Thakare lifts trophy wins Rs 50 Lakh cash prize; Mr Faizu turns runner up

New Delhi:

The reality show The 50 has come to a conclusion. After weeks of fierce competition and entertaining episodes, the show has finally found its winner. Initially, the show featured 50 contestants hailing from the worlds of television, social media, and entertainment. By the time the show reached its final episode, only a handful of contestants remained. Shiv Thakare has emerged as the winner of the show. He has won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Shiv Thakare clinched the trophy after competing against Mr Faisu, Kaka, Rajat Dalal and Krishna Shroff. Fans took to social media to congratulate Shiv, hailing his victory as entirely well-deserved. With this win, he has once again proven the immense fan following and popularity he enjoys within the realm of reality television.

What did Shiv Thakare say about his victory?

Speaking about his win, Shiv Thakare said, 'The experience of The 50 was entirely new for me. I wanted to showcase a different facet of Shiv Thakare, a side that believes you don't need to shout or pick fights just to make yourself heard. You can play the game wholeheartedly, stay true to yourself, and still emerge victorious. Becoming the winner of the very first season, especially amidst a lineup of 50 formidable players, is an achievement that I will cherish forever. It has brought me immense joy.'

About The 50

The reality show The 50 kicked off with 50 contestants. The lineup included personalities from the fields of television, social media, sports, and entertainment. The roster of contestants featured popular faces such as Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhi Dogra, Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia, Krishna Shroff, Nehal Chudasama, Rajat Dalal and Lovekesh Kataria, among others.

Also Read: The 50 Winner: Is Bigg Boss OTT fame Shiv Thakare having a chance at winning the reality show?