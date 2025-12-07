Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19: Her most bizarre moments, clashes and controversies As Bigg Boss 19 nears its finale, Tanya Mittal’s run stands out for bizarre comments, classist remarks, Amaal Mallik drama and a media showdown that kept viewers talking.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 is coming to an end and with it, the Tanya Mittal show will also end soon. The spiritual influencer, who entered the house based on her social media appeal, made her presence felt in the house since day one.

Call it acting, fake show or drama, the influencer will leave the house with almost double her social media following and a show offer from Ektaa Kapoor. However, Tanya Mittal's journey had lots of bizarre moments. Let's revisit some.

When Tanya Mittal made bizarre comments on actors

Tanya Mittal's first clash in the house happened with TV actress Ashnoor Kaur. Around the same time, Tanya, while speaking to Pranit More, said that a person like her, who wears a saree on screen, is not something people would want to see and that actors wear all kinds of clothes and people are used to that.

This comment brought Tanya into the target range of trolls. X users shredded the influencer for demeaning actresses and their struggles, just for highlighting her saree-love.

Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik's 'bhaiya-behen' moment

Anyone who has followed Bigg Boss 19 must have noticed Tanya's soft corner for Amaal. The businesswoman, who claims to dislike the composer now, was given the opportunity to roast Amaal in the latest episode, but Tanya ended up heaping praise on him, and yet again people were convinced that she has a soft corner for him and will always have one.

However, the influencer did cringe out the audiences when she used to sit next to the composer and come up with bedtime stories. Tanya also shocked housemates when she called Amaal “bhaiya” during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and dragged the joke for an entire week, leading host Salman Khan to give her a reality check on the following weekend.

Tanya Mittal and her ‘rich’ stories

The influencer not only confused the housemates but the outer world as well with her stories of royalty and richness — so much so that every guest and even host Salman Khan had to break the myth, but in their own style. From having an entire floor for sarees to having a factory for more or less everything, Tanya Mittal and her royal stories were definitely the talk of the town for a while.

When Tanya was termed classist

Tanya Mittal has often been trolled for her punches and statements on the reality show, one of which was her classist statement where she mentioned how she manages her house helps and makes them do certain work. From forcing them to iron her towels to never opening the refrigerator door, Tanya and her claims were bizarre to watch on screen.

When media gave a check to Tanya Mittal

Recently, Bigg Boss hosted a media round inside the BB 19 house, and every time a journalist asked a question to Tanya, she said “Jai Shree Ram”, which was going fine until Tanya tried to play the religious card and asked journalists not to laugh as it's “not right”. However, within a few seconds, a journalist not only busted her bubble but also called her out for setting a wrong narrative against the media.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal, who won as best-dressed contestant? | Result out