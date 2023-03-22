Talent India Talent Hunt: Actor Mushtaq Khan joins as judge, audition dates to be announced soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Talent India Talent Hunt

The reality show, Talent India Talent Hunt by Lulumolu Entertainment's Rahul Khan and Sahil Chaudhary is all set to begin soon. It promises to provide the biggest platform for artists in India who are looking for a chance to show what they have got to the world. Rahul will be creating and directing the show which will be produced under the banner of Lulumolu Entertainment in association with Paris Entertainment. It will be one of its kind reality show which will look for the best acting, singing and dancing talent in the nation and work on making their talent reach a wide audience.



The audition dates of Talent India Talent Hunt will be announced soon. For the show, the makers are on the lookout for artists from every part of the country be it metro cities, towns, or villages. The auditions will be done online which means that anyone can easily get an opportunity to present their talent. Rahul & Sahil have managed a casting coup for the show as some of the most reputed names in the industry will be joining as the jury.



While veteran TV actor Mushtaq Khan has joined as an acting judge, singer Tarannum Malik Jain will judge the music artists. Ace choreographer Jitu Gajare has also joined as the dancing judge.

Once the registration is complete, the selected candidates will move on to the next rounds which will be telecasted on a noted TV channel. The voting lines will be kept open for the audience to pick their favorite and help them win. At the end of the show, the top three contestants will be rewarded. The top contestant will be given a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, the runner-up will be rewarded with Rs 1.5 lakhs, the second runner-up will be given Rs 1.5 lakhs.

