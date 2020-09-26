Image Source : INSATGRAM/DISHAVAKANIOFFICIAL Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Dayaben return before Navratri special episode? Deets inside

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows that has been running for over 13 years now. The show recently completed a milestone of 3000 episodes and ever since then fans have been demanding the return of Dayaben in the show. The iconic character was played by none other than actress Disha Vakani who took a break from the show in 2017 and has not returned ever since. Every now and then there are reports about the actress's return but it has not taken place yet. Well, the latest reports suggest that the makers of the show are now keen on bringing the character back before Navratri or maximum before Diwali.

A report in Pinkvilla read, "Talks are on and off with Disha Vakani related to the comeback. However, the various demands made by her family have been acting as a hurdle for the longest time. However, the makers are now certain to plan a return of Dayaben even if Disha doesn't agree. The makers don't want to keep the audience separated from one of their favourite characters, Daya and what better festival for her to return than Navratri?"

However, no official announcement from the side of the makers has been made yet!

For the unversed, Disha went on a maternity break back in September 2017, and ever since she hasn't returned. Talking about Disha's return, Jennifer Mistry earlier said, "I miss her a lot and even fans miss her a lot. But because I was in her shoes a few years ago I can totally relate to her situation. I understand right now for her, Stuti her daughter is of priority. I am sure she will be back soon.

The good thing is we are in touch and whenever we miss each other we talk over the phone. We have to understand family is also important. She wanted to get married and start a family and when finally the moment has arrived we shouldn't disturb her. She's just enjoying her family life and we should let her be like that."

Recently on the completion of 3000 episodes, Dilip Joshi who is seen as Jethala in the show wrote a sweet post that read, "It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going."

