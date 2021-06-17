Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sneak peek inside Jethalal's real Gada Electronics, watch video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful shows that is running on Indian Television today. It enjoys a massive fanbase and has been clutching high on TRP charts. Today we will take a sneak peek into Gada Electronics, the shop owned by Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal in the show. The store where tons of drama involving Jetha, Nattu Kaka and Bagha unfolds.

Recently, actress Garima Goel, who made a cameo appearance in the popular sitcom treated the audience with a sneak peek into the actual shop named Gada Electronics in Mumbai's Khar area.

As per the Garima 12 years ago, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Ka team noticed the shop, which was undergoing a renovation back then. They approached the owner Shekhar Gadiyar for lending his shop to shoot specific sequences. Post the shoot, the shop became popular as Jethalal’s Gada Electronics, and thus the shop owner did not change the shop’s name.

On being asked if he was afraid at first for lending his showroom for the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he said, “I wasn’t afraid of stealing, but due to the nature of products in my store, the only fear I had was of scratches and dents. But, touchwood, it’s been more than 12 years, and there hasn’t been a single such incident. They were here for a day’s shoot, and it’s been 12 years since. I turn back and look without realising it’s been so much time. It’s a good association.”

Garima also revealed that when the shoot happens, only a few products are kept at the store. The rest of the products are moved to the godown.

On how the show helped his sales, he said, “We get too many visitors. More than customers, we’ve got visitors now. But there are some visitors who buy things from us as souvenirs. They click the photo with our brand, and video call their family informing that they’ve got something from Gada Electronics.”