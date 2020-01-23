Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani spotted with daughter Stuti. Photos go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani spotted with daughter Stuti

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani has been missing from the limelight for long. The actress was ruling the hearts of the people with her comic character of Dayaben in the show until in 2017, she decided to take a break. The reason was the birth of her little angel Stuti. What was supposed to be a maternal leave of a couple of months turned into her exit from the show. While Disha Vakani is not very active on social media, fans eagerly wait for a glimpse of her daughter Stuti. Recently, a number of pictures went viral on the internet in which the TV actress is spotted attending a function with her little bundle of joy.

Disha Vakani’s photos with daughter Stuti surfaced the internet after she graced a family function. The actress looked gorgeous in a complete traditional avatar. Donning a gorgeous saree with heavy jewellery, Disha looked like a million dollars. Talkinga bout her daughter Stuti, the little princess is seen covered in a blue jacket. Not just with Stuti, but Disha’s photos posing with other family members have also gone viral on the internet. Check out-

Earlier, Disha Vakani herself treated fans with a priceless selfie with her daughter Stuti, soon after she made her exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In a blurry picture, Disha is seen holding her baby daughter as she rests on her shoulders. The selfie shows Disha Vakani without make-up and she looks as fresh as a daisy. Check out-

Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the most awaited one for the fans. There have been rumours multiple times last year that the actress will be making her comeback but none of them came to be true. The makers gave a glimpse of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani during the Navratri special episodes last year. She was seen making a video call to her onscreen husband Jethalal but never returned to the show completely.

Reacting to Disha Vakani’s exit from the show, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi told Bombay Times earlier, “Two years ago, when Disha announced that she was going on maternity leave, we were apprehensive about how the show will go on because Jethalal and Daya are crucial to it. It is not that an actor can’t be replaced. In the past, too, there have been such cases. For example, when Ronit Roy replaced Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, many had wondered if the show would go on. But the fact is, the show goes on. Having said that, Kyunki… was a family drama and this is a comedy show. It is important that the actor, who replaces Disha, has good comic timing and fits the character.”

