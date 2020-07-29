Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali Bhabhi aka actress Neha quit the show? Here's what we know

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAMEHTAOFFICIAL Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali aka actress Neha quit the show?

When everyone's favorite actress Disha Vakani, who played the most popular role on TV of Dayaben, left the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans were disheartened. They have been wanting the actress to make her comeback since then. Now, there is another bad news for TMKOC fans as the latest reports claim that Taarak Mehta's wife, Anjali Bhabhi played by actress Neha Mehta has also quit the show. Going by the reports in Spotboye, the actress has informed about her decision of not continuing to play the character after the COVID19 lockdown and has not reported on the sets as well. The shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumed recently on July 10th and fresh episodes starting airing on TV from July 22.

TV actress Neha Mehta has been associated with the show since the beginning. She plays wife to actor Shailesh Lodha (Taark Mehta) who is a dietician. Fans enjoy when Anjali Bhabhi keeps bugging her husband for eating healthy food and drink 'karela ka juice' in the show. If reports are to be true, fans won't be able to see the cute chemistry of Taarak Mehta and Anjali anymore.

Earlier, there were reports that another actor Gurucharan Singh, who plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has also quit the show. Refuting the rumours, producer Asit Modi told Spotboye, "I really don't know from where this news is being spread. I haven't received any such letter from him. Right now, I am busy writing my stories and deciding dates on when to resume our shooting." However, reports claim that the actor hasn't started shooting for the show yet.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 12 years. On the joyful occasion, production house Neela Telefilms shared a video from the celebrations and wrote, "Aaj din hai bohot hi khaas, kyunki aaj chaaro disha mein hogi sirf hasee aur muskurahat ki mithass. Aayeye aap bhi humare sang milkar kare iss khushi ke pal ka ehsaas, kyunki #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah ne racha hai ek naya ithiaas! Aap bhi humare iss khushi ka hissa baniye aur hamesha haaste aur khush rahiye! #TMKOC #TMKOCSmileOfIndia #HasoHasaoDivas"

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the show, talked about the safety precautions the makers and star cast have been taking while shooting post COVID19 lockdown and told TOI, "We have changed the entire process of shooting on the sets because it is not possible to shoot with so many people during this pandemic. We also have a huge technical staff and they also have to take precautions. They are sanitizing their hands, wearing masks. In fact, when we first started shooting post the lockdown for the first two days we felt as if we were shooting in a hospital as there was a strong smell of sanitizers around, everyone was wearing masks. We wondered how to do comedy. But I feel the situation is such that we can't do anything and we have to adapt to it. We try our level best that all this shouldn't harm the work and people should get entertained like before."

The makers are making sure that each and everyone follows the safety precautions to keep coronavirus at bay.

