Supermodel of the Year 2: Malaika Arora dazzles in Akhil's sustainable collection on the ramp

For being a Supermodel, you have to grasp from your mentors, the creative directors and the choreographer but ultimately bring the surprising element with your charm and confidence maintaining the A-game! Swiping the mentors off their feet, the nine ecstatic models are putting in their best to become this season’s MTV Supermodel of the Year. While the format of the show demands a creative photoshoot and a challenging ramp walk every episode, it is incomplete without an intense and an unpredictable twist. This week, watch Malaika adding the oomph factor as she opens for the ramp wearing the aesthetic and sustainable collection by Akhil in the upcoming episode.

While no one can take off their eyes off the diva, the uphill task awaits for the contestants, who will have to match up to her level! Will they succeed it doing that? Who will own the stage? Keep an eye out for the upcoming episode to know all about it.

This week, the bubbly Anusha Dandekar is all set to be the creative director of a photoshoot! Set up in a garage with a smokey-sparky grunge mechanic vibe, the models will have to pose, but with a burning newspaper in their hands. A perfect combination of fiery, fun and sexy, it will be a challenge for all the models as they only get 30-40 seconds to get that perfect click. Moving towards the second part, the models will be seen donning Akhil’s sustainable collection keeping the glam quotient high as the super mentor Malaika opens up the ramp.

Commenting on the need for sustainable fashion, the captivating designer Akhil said, “Fashion today, apart from looking and feeling good, needs to co-exist with the environment and sustainability should be an inherent part of fashion. We have to be very mindful of sustainability with the world that we are living in right now and I feel being sustainable isn’t even an option anymore, it is something we have to do.”

Catch Malaika taking the competition to next level and the panel deciding to put one contestant out of the enriching race on Supermodel of the Year Season 2, this Sunday at 7 PM only on MTV.