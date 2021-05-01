Image Source : FACEBOOK/SNEHA WAGH Sneha Wagh's father passes away due to COVID-19; actress says 'Life will never be same again'

Television popular actress Sneha Wagh's father Ganesh Wagh has passed away due to Covid-19 related complications. The actor took to social media and shared the news of her father's demise. Sneha wrote, “After battling a months battle with pneumonia & covid-19, I have lost my father…. shattering our hearts into million pieces, our biggest and strongest pillar is no more. Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything."

The actor also shared a heartfelt note about missing her father. The note read, “Dearest Papa. You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman. You Will always be our first Hero! Its just heartbreaking that now we have to live with this void, the emptiness without you. We couldn’t say a proper Goodbye! We couldn’t do much! And Now Life Will Never Be The Same Again Ever!”

Sneha's friends and colleagues from the industry poured their condoling messages in the comments section. Actor Karan Patel wrote, "My deepest condolences …. May his soul rest in peace." Manish Nagdev said, "Please accept my condolences Sneha. Stay strong." Actors Sriti Jha, Deepika Singh, also paid their tribute.

