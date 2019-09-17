Yes! Shweta Tiwari is making a comeback on TV

Shweta Tiwari counted amongst one of the top-notch actresses of Television is soon going to step into the acting world again. The actress rose to fame through her role of Prerna which she played in Kasautii Zindagii Kay later which she was unstoppable and even won the title of Bigg Boss 4. Last seen in &TV's show Begusarai, Shweta will now be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming show called, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’.
This will be Shweta’s comeback on the screen after three years when she went on a break after giving birth to son Reyansh in 2016. Talking about the show, it will be produced by DJ’s A Creative Unit and will have actor Varun Badola playing the lead role of a father whose daughter decides to look for a partner for him after noticing his loneliness.
Shweta and her daughter Palak came under the limelight last month when they filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli who was accused of domestic violence. Shweta in her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary was a victim of a troubled marriage and later opted for divorce. The mother-daughter are back to their normal life and have even shared pictures on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Scene: Family. Take: Life. And... Action! Do you ever wish you could freeze the moments of time you have with your children or loved ones? If only we could! Although we cannot stop time, we can take the right measures for our health to actively be a part of them to create precious memories Do you feel it too? That at times we are not able to give our 100% to the people that matter because we feel tired all the time? And it’s time we take a better look at our daily nutrition? Let’s all share such moments we always want to be actively present in. #DontMissOut @ProtinexIndia
View this post on Instagram
Firstly, i would like to thank everyone who’s reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, i would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you fortunately haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views. It’s beyond disgusting and its time that i stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”. Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of.
Not only in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, but Shweta will also be seen ALTBalaji's upcoming web series Hum, Tum Aur Them opposite actor Akshay Oberoi.
