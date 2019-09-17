Yes! Shweta Tiwari is making a comeback on TV

Shweta Tiwari is making a comeback through THIS show

Shweta Tiwari counted amongst one of the top-notch actresses of Television is soon going to step into the acting world again. The actress rose to fame through her role of Prerna which she played in Kasautii Zindagii Kay later which she was unstoppable and even won the title of Bigg Boss 4. Last seen in &TV's show Begusarai, Shweta will now be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming show called, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’.

This will be Shweta’s comeback on the screen after three years when she went on a break after giving birth to son Reyansh in 2016. Talking about the show, it will be produced by DJ’s A Creative Unit and will have actor Varun Badola playing the lead role of a father whose daughter decides to look for a partner for him after noticing his loneliness.

Shweta and her daughter Palak came under the limelight last month when they filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli who was accused of domestic violence. Shweta in her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary was a victim of a troubled marriage and later opted for divorce. The mother-daughter are back to their normal life and have even shared pictures on social media.

Not only in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, but Shweta will also be seen ALTBalaji's upcoming web series Hum, Tum Aur Them opposite actor Akshay Oberoi.

