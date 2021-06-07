Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli spat: 'Kids are my priority, don’t owe any clarification to anyone’

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari is grabbing eyeballs for her ugly spat with husband Abhinav Kohli over their son Reyansh. The two of them have been sharing their sides of the story on social media. Now, the actress has said that her children are her 'priority'. She has two kids -- Palak, with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary, and Reyansh, with Abhinav. Shweta revealed that she misses her children, and technology is her saviour. In an interview the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared how they sleep with her video calling app switched on so that the family can see each other every time they wake up.

Speaking to ToI, Shweta said, "At night, we sleep with our video calling app switched on so that we can see each other every time we wake up. We talk at every opportunity. I talk to my daughter before every stunt and after it to tell her how I have fared. My son wants me to get him a hippopotamus, which he calls ‘hippomonatus’ from South Africa to India for him. So, if in an episode I get to meet a hippopotamus, I am going to take him home, because my son wants it (laughs!)."

Shweta added that she chooses to focus on her children and their well-being, instead of the problems in her life. "Ups and downs are a part of life. But if you keep your goals, priorities and responsibilities aside and run after those problems or those creating those problems, then you will feel lost in life. My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that’s going to help me in the long run," she said.

"I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them," she added.

Shweta further adding that she does not live her life on the basis of someone else's moral compass, but on her own version of what is right and wrong, and what is good for her kids. "Logon ke sahi ya galat se meri zindagi nahi chal rahi hai. Meri zindagi mere sahi, galat aur jisme mere bachhon ki bhalai hai, uss se chal rahi hai," Shweta said.

Calling herself 'fully dedicated' to her children, Shweta said "I am fully dedicated to my kids and my work, which is why I keep working and forging ahead. If people want to forget their responsibilities and problems and make me the centre of their lives, they are most welcome. But meri zindagi mein aur kisi ke liye koi jagah nahi hai siwaai mere bachhon and meri family ke (I only have place for my family and kids and no one else)."

Meanwhile, soon after Shweta flew to Cape Town for the shooting of her reality show, her husband accused of abandoning their son Reyansh back in India. Even though the actress claimed that he is with her family, he denied and said that she is lying. Shweta even shared shocking CCTV footage of Abhinav attacking Shweta and snatching away Reyansh from her arms. Later, Abhinav informed everyone that he has moved to Bombay High Court for the same.

For those unversed, Shweta is these days shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty. She has been actively sharing updates for her fans on her personal Instagram handle.

