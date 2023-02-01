Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Shreya Kulkarni makes prominent benchmark in television series Shubh Vivah

Shreya Kulkarni makes prominent benchmark in television series Shubh Vivah

TV actress Shreya Kulkarni is making waves on the internet for her TV show Shubh Vivah.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2023 15:52 IST
Shreya Kulkarni stars in television series Shubh Vivah
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shreya Kulkarni stars in television series Shubh Vivah

Actress Shreya Kulkarni will be seen in the television series 'Shub Vivah'. While the actress has already been seen as the leading lady of many Marathi regional serials, she is now making her way into the Hindi TV industry as well. Known for her glamorous looks and hard work, Shreya said, "it was a really tough process to get on board with the show." Shubh Vivah is currently being shot in a bungalow in Madh, Mumbai. She said that "the selection process for the serial was really a tough task and was not easy to crack."

According to Shreya, the selection process had 2 different rounds of auditions and several look tests. She had to definitely struggle her way to the top to get selected. Talking about starting her journey with the other cast members and crew, the actress said, "the crew and the members of the production are very genuine and technically sound people, and that it would be a great experience to work with them". 

She added, "In the beginning, I had to rework on my shades of acting to get into the soul of the character assigned to me." Auditions were tough as precise acts were expected out of her. Several look tests and a lot of struggle crossed her path but eventually, she prevailed. "Shub Vivah" airs on Sony Entertainment Television and has been grabbing many eyeballs for its interesting storyline.

Latest Entertainment News

Click here to watch Budget 2023 Special Coverage on India TV
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News