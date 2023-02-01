Shreya Kulkarni makes prominent benchmark in television series Shubh Vivah

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shreya Kulkarni stars in television series Shubh Vivah

Actress Shreya Kulkarni will be seen in the television series 'Shub Vivah'. While the actress has already been seen as the leading lady of many Marathi regional serials, she is now making her way into the Hindi TV industry as well. Known for her glamorous looks and hard work, Shreya said, "it was a really tough process to get on board with the show." Shubh Vivah is currently being shot in a bungalow in Madh, Mumbai. She said that "the selection process for the serial was really a tough task and was not easy to crack."

According to Shreya, the selection process had 2 different rounds of auditions and several look tests. She had to definitely struggle her way to the top to get selected. Talking about starting her journey with the other cast members and crew, the actress said, "the crew and the members of the production are very genuine and technically sound people, and that it would be a great experience to work with them".

She added, "In the beginning, I had to rework on my shades of acting to get into the soul of the character assigned to me." Auditions were tough as precise acts were expected out of her. Several look tests and a lot of struggle crossed her path but eventually, she prevailed. "Shub Vivah" airs on Sony Entertainment Television and has been grabbing many eyeballs for its interesting storyline.

Latest Entertainment News