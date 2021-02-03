BB14: SHOCKING! Rakhi Sawant says her husband was already married with a child

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV SHOCKING! Rakhi Sawant says her husband was already married with a child

Reality tv show Bigg Boss 14 has been high on personal life revelations about its contestants. From Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's divorce to Eijaj Khan's confession about being molested as a child, the housemates have revealed some shocking secrets about their personal life. In episodes to come, there's more in store for the viewers. In the upcoming episode, Rakhi Sawant will have a breakdown in front of co- contestant Rahul Vaidya as she will be sharing the secrets of her marriage and husband. She would reveal that her husband was already married and also had a child about which she got to know post their marriage.

However, this emotional meltdown won't stop her from playing her game in the Bigg Boss house as she confessed to Devoleena Bhattacharjee that she is going to show her not so pleasant side in the show now. She will even get into an ugly war of words with Abhinav Shukla. In the promos, we see her taunting Abhinav and even asking him if Rubina has stopped him from talking to her. Abhinav kept on ignoring Rakhi and that's when she called him a tharki. This fumed Abhinav with anger and he will be seen saying,'Yahi teri gandagi hai Rakhi.'

However, it did not just stop here, Rubina hears the conversation and loses her calm. She throws a bucket full of water on Rakhi.