Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVAAJI_SATAM Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman of CID opens up on narrowing work offers

Highlights Marathi actor Shivaji Satam said he is getting cop role offers quite often

Shivaji Satam opened up on narrowing work offers and said he has only 'one or two' choices

Shivaji Satam also confirmed that talks are on for a CID revival

The childhood of every 90s kid was made memorable by the actor Shivaji Satam's portrayal of ACP Praduyam in long-running detective thriller CID. The actor recently shared that the work offers have dried up in the past and the choice of roles are also narrowing down. "I won’t say that I am getting many offers. Nahi hai toh nahi hai. There are one or two offers that are not interesting as well. I am from Marathi theatre, I have always done projects that I liked," veteran actor Satam said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Satam said that since his cop character from CID has become so famous, he gets offers of such roles only and added that he does not want to be repetitive. “Main kyun karu? I cannot do the same role again and again,” Satam said adding he is "tired of being home.”

The actor also spoke about rumours of a CID revival with the same cast returning to play the iconic characters. Satam said the talks are on but nothing has been finalised yet. "Producers are talking to revive CID in a different kind of format. Yes, talks are on, but there is nothing concrete. It’s still in the air.”

Satam had previosuly revealed how he reacted to the memes of CID that are aplenty om social media. His famous ialogue, "Kuch toh gadbad hai, Daya," has been the fodder for many meme makers for years now. Reacting to the popularity of CID and his character among the meme makers, Satam had told Hindustan Times, "That was the most creative, amazing thing I had come across (laughs). Imagine, Statue of Liberty with ACP's moustache and eyes. How can one even think of such a thing, it is so amazing! What more wonderful compliment can be there than this."

CID premiered on January 21, 1998, and remains the longest-running television series in India. The last episode aired on 27 October 2018.