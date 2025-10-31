Is Shilpa Shinde returning to Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai as Angoori Bhabhi? Here’s what we know Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, may soon return to the show after nearly a decade. Reports suggest the makers are planning Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 with new sets, storylines, and a major cast shake-up.

New Delhi:

Television actress Shilpa Shinde rose to fame for her portrayign the iconic role of Angoori Bhabhi, Angoori Manmohan Tiwari, in the hit comedy sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!. Her character was well-received by both critics and viewers, resulting in its IMDb rating of 8.6. However, she decided to quit the show a year after its premiere in 2015, leaving several fans disappointed.

Following her exit, actress Shubhangi Atre took over the role and has been playing Angoori Bhabhi ever since. Now, reports suggest that the makers are in talks to bring Shilpa back, replacing Shubhangi, as part of the show’s plan to refresh itself after running for ten years.

Is Shilpa Shinde replacing Shubhangi Atre in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai?

According to The Times of India, a source related to the show revealed, "Yes, there are talks for Shilpa to return as Angoori Bhabhi and everyone is hoping the deal materialises soon. The decision was made as everyone feels the show needs a revival. After running successfully for a decade, the channel wants to introduce new elements and characters to refresh Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai."

Talking about the new changes in the show's storyline, the source added, "A new set is being built, and viewers can expect major changes in the storyline. The makers plan to begin shooting for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 by mid-December."

Shilpa Shinde's known TV shows

The 48-year-old actress Shilpa Shinde has featured in several hit television shows in her acting career so far. Her notable shows include Maayka: Saath Zindagi Bhar Ka, Devon Ke De... Mahadev, Kaamraj, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan, Chidiya Ghar and others. She also participated in ColorsTV's hit reality show, Bigg Boss, in season 11, which also features contestants like Hina Khan, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani and others.

