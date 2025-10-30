Anuj Kapadia to make a comeback in Anupamaa? Fans anticipate Gaurav Khanna's return after new promo release The new promo of the TV series Anupamaa has surfaced and it seems like the makers are trying to bring back Anuj Kapadia in the show. But it remains to see if Gaurav Khanna would join back the daily soap after Bigg Boss 19.

The iconic green flag character by Gaurav Khanna was immensely loved by the makers and his exit from the show also disappoint them. Now it seems like the makers are planning to bring a love interest in the show.

What is in the new promo of Anupamaa?

In the promo’s, Anupamaa hangs the signboard 'Anu ki Rasoi' and says, 'Kapadia ji, I’m going to fulfil our dream once again.' Then she drifts into memories of Anuj Kapadia, saying, 'But how can I do it without you? I wish you were here.' Immediately after that, a man bumps into her, he carries a suitcase with the label 'AK' and one of Anuj’s photos falls out of his bag.

What are fans guessing?

As soon as the promo was out, fans raised several questions, like, who is the man carrying Anuj’s photo? What is his connection to Anuj Kapadia? Is Anuj still alive? Does Anuj Kapadia’s character return to Anupamaa? And if yes, will Gaurav Khanna be exiting Bigg Boss 19 for this role, or will a new actor step in as Anuj? Fans continue to ask these questions and expect answers in the coming days.

Gaurav Khanna's game inside Bigg Boss house

Speaking of Gaurav Khanna's game in Bigg Boss, he was good in the first two weeks of the show, but gradually his game began to weaken. It reached a point where the actor's performance was mostly passing shots. Gaurav had no issues or stance in the house. Salman Khan interrupted Gaurav several times on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Now, in the past week, his game has improved. He has started appearing in the game and taking a stand on household matters. He gets along well with Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur on the show. This week the TV actor has regained the lost interest and even former Bigg Boss winner, Gauahar Khan also called him a 'winner'.

