Shilpa Shinde replaces injured Shubhangi Atre in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'

Actress Shubhangi Atre who was all set to participate in the upcoming season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' has opted out from the show due to her injury, and is now being replaced by Shilpa Shinde. The winner of Bigg Boss season 11 is set to impress audiences with her dance moves in the dance reality show.

Interestingly, Shubhangi had replaced Shilpa for the titular role of Bhabiji in popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'. Co-incidentally Shubhangi and Shilpa have been replacing each other a number of times. Even in the popular drama 'Chidiya Ghar', Shubhangi replaced Shilpa for the role of Koyal.

Talking about her injury, Shubhangi previously told media, "I suffered a serious injury in 2010, and even now, the injury bothers me. When I lift something heavy by accident, I get muscular spasms and friction in my back. I attempted to move my hydraulic bed a few days ago when I realised the spring had broken. As a result, the entire bed weight fell on my back, causing immense pain."

"I couldn't move for three or four hours, and the pain became unbearable. Later, I saw a doctor, who advised three days of bed rest and provided painkillers and other medicines. He advised me to be extremely cautious and to never lift anything heavy ever in my life," she added.

After five years, the celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning on Television with a new season with contestants including Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Dheeraj Dhoopar and now Shilpa Shinde. They will be judged by big names like Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar and actress and model Nora Fatehi among the panel of judges.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 makers are trying to get some of the most popular names from the entertainment industry on the dance reality show. Recently, we learned that popular playback singer B Praak of Filhaal fame has also been asked to participate in it.

Sources revealed to India TV that B Praak has been approached to be part of the show in the 10th season. However, B Praak is yet to confirm his presence on the show.

