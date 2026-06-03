Shilpa Shinde admits filing 'false' sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer

New Delhi:

TV actress Shilpa Shinde, best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in the hit show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has made a major revelation about the legal dispute that garnered widespread attention in 2016 after her exit from the show. In a recent conversation on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Shilpa revealed a strong claim about the sexual harassment case she had filed against producer Sanjay Kohli.

She mentioned that the case was not true and explaining that she had filed it because she felt she had no other option at that time amid her ongoing conflict with the show’s makers. She also linked the situation to payment disputes and her eventual exit from the popular sitcom.

Shilpa Shinde reveals her sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer was false

In a conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa Shinde recalled the controversy and said, "Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing maine apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kar diya tha kyun ki mere pass koi raasta nahi tha, aur tab main uss main se nikli hoon settle hoke."

She also mentioned that the complaint was related to her payment issues and her exit from the hit show, adding "Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya aur maine case usi basis pe kiya, police toh seedha FIR karne ke liye yeh bolti hai aapko ganda likhna padega and I am from law background. Main aaj iske through bol rahi hoon woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hoon sach much. Phir hamari settlement hui aur jo hamari payment thi jo teen mahine baad milta tha voh clear hua. (At that time, no producer supported him, and I filed the case on that basis. The police say that to register an FIR, you sometimes have to write things in a certain way. I come from a law background. Today I am saying through this that it was a lie. I am confessing this for the first time that it was false. Later, we reached a settlement, and my pending payments, which used to come after three months, were cleared.)"

Shilpa added that reflecting on her relationship with the makers, she feels it has improved a lot over the years, "11 saal ke baad bhi maine last Bhabhiji isiliye kiya kyunki Manoj Santoshi ji humaare writer the, unki iccha thi. Unko bhi hurt kiya tha, and yeh sab hone ke baad him main aaj unke saath kaam kar rahi hoon. Aur aaj humaare relationship bahut ache hain. (Even after 11 years, I did the last stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain because Manoj Santoshi ji was our writer and it was his wish. I had hurt him as well, and after all that happened, I am now working with him again. Today, our relationship is very good.)"

About Shilpa Shinde's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy

For the unversed, in 2016, Shilpa Shinde exited the &TV's show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain amid a dispute over her contract and alleged non-payment of dues and it become one of the most talked about topics. The show’s producers accused her of being unprofessional and served her a legal notice demanding her return to the set.

Soon, however, things took a legal turn when Shilpa filed complaints against the producer, Binaifer Kohli, while accusing the producer, Sanjay Kohli, of sexual harassment. In her statement, she also claimed she was being pressured within the industry, alleging attempts to blacklist her.

Also Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 promo: Shilpa Shinde makes a spooky comeback as OG Angoori Bhabhi, fans excited