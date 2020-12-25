Shehnaaz Gill says 2020 has been a milestone for her; thanked fans for their love and honour

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the most trending celebrities over this past year. The Punjabi actress' appearance in the controversial reality show earned her much attention for her vibrant personality. She enjoys a massive fan following. Now, the Punjabi singer took to her social media to share that the year 2020 has been a milestone for her.

"2020 has been a milestone for me. A young girl of Punjab have come this far and today coz of your love and honor, my hashtag on Instagram has crossed 2 million. I have absolutely no words to thank you enough. I am and will always be a forever fan of #Shehnaazians," Shehnaaz tweeted on Thursday night.

A few days ago, Shehnaaz broke the internet with her singing video. She managed to fulfil her fans' wish by singing for them. Her fans had demanded to listen to the diva's version of her song Waada Hai. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist surprised her fans as she shared a video on Instagram singing the song.

Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "Kitna acha gaati hu na main." The actress looked gorgeous in a white top and blue denim as she featured in the Instagram video singing the song.

Shehnaaz gained massive fandom in "Bigg Boss 13" for her chemistry with the show's winner Sidharth Shukla. They brought back the chemistry when Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured in the music video of the song "Shona Shona" by Tony Kakkar.