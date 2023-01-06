Friday, January 06, 2023
     
Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal gets amazed by contestant Geeta Govinda Patil

Shark Tank India season 2: Anupam Mittal was quite impressed with the business idea of Geeta Govinda Patil, who started the work of feeding people during the pandemic.

IANS New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2023 0:01 IST
Shark Anupam Mittal was quite impressed with the business idea of Geeta Govinda Patil, who started the work of feeding people during the pandemic, and now she has turned it into a company of homemade snacks. Based in Mumbai, she works with her 21-year-old son Vinit, and Darshil Anil Savla -- her son's friend.

Along with enjoying the home-cooked snacks, the Sharks also appreciated Vinit's marketing skills, and Anupam called him: "Naye Bharat ke ubharte chehre" (among emerging faces of new India).

Vinit also added: "Meeting the sharks was a lifetime experience and their guidance will help us grow better and faster than before. The journey has been a roller coaster one with a lot of evolution in the way we approach our business. We look forward to making the brand a one-stop destination for all snacking needs."

'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by sharks Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark - Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder (CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.)

It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Latest News