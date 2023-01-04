Wolverine And Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds has perfect response to Hugh Jackman's title suggestion for Deadpool 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEADPOOLMOVIE Deadpool 3 will release in 2024

Deadpool 3 is one of the most awaited superhero films. Not just because Ryan Reynolds will return as the fan-favourite comic book character, but Hugh Jackman is also part of the film as Wolverine. The movie will come out in 2024 and there is huge anticipation riding on it. In a recent video shared on social media, Jackman seemed to be hinting at the title of the new Deadpool movie. However, Reynolds had some thoughts on it. Jackman and Reynolds' banter on Twitter is being loved by the fans.

Hugh Jackman trolls Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds earned himself a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for Good Afternoon, from the movie Spirited with Will Ferrell. Jackman trolled Reynolds by saying that the Academy should refrain from further boosting Reynolds’ ego with an Oscar nomination. In the video trolling Reynolds, Jackman also shared a possible title for the upcoming Deadpool movie. He said in between that the new Deadpool movie will be called Wolverine And Deadpool. Jackman has earlier hinted that the new Deadpool movie will not be titled Deadpool 3.

Reynolds responded to the video, writing, "Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub (sic)?"

About Deadpool 3

Filmmaker Shawn Levy has been roped in to direct the third movie in the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool franchise. Reynolds has been attached with the role since 2016. Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine on screen for 17 years, bid adieu to the character with the 2016 movie Logan, directed by James Mangold. Wolverine died at the end of the film. It is expected that Deadpool 3 will be set before the events of Logan so that Wolverine being alive can be justified.

