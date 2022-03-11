Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh welcomes second 'baby shark' with husband Varun

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GHAZAL ALAGH Ghazal Alagh welcomes second baby

Varun and Ghazal tied the knot in 2011

Mamaearth co-founder and Shark Tank fame Ghazal Alagh welcomed her second child with husband Varun. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy on Thursday (March 11). Sharing a picture of herself, Varun, their elder son Agastya Alagh and the newborn's hands, the entrepreneur revealed 'baby shark's name. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted the heartwarming picture and wrote, "And then there were 2, our second son Ayaan is here to make our lives even more fun. Ayaan means ‘blessing from god’ and that’s what he is. Thanks for all the kind wishes and blessings. #babyshark."

Ghazal friends and family members showered love and blessings on the photo. Her co-shark and founder of shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal’s wife Anchal Kumar extended her wishes and wrote, "Congratulates and lots of love!" Actress Shilpa Shetty commented, "Oh Wow! Congratulations Mama." One fan said, "Mama shark and now baby shark."

For the unversed, Ghazal and Varun tied the knot in the year 2011. They welcomed their first baby in the year 2015.

On the professional front, Varun and Ghazal founded Mamaearth in 2016. In an interview with Banana Vista, Ghazal revealed that they found the company, after struggling to find safe products for their son Agastya. She said, "It all started 3 years back, with the birth of our son, Agastya. We realized the need for safe products & their unavailability in the Indian market. We were seeking the help of our friends and family traveling abroad to bring natural products for us. And we were not alone, we came across a lot of people who were doing the same."

"That is when we thought of researching the Indian market for the best ingredients and Safety standards that we want for our babies. We decided to take matters into our hands & do this not just for our baby but for all the babies out there. That is how Mamaearth came into being," she added.

