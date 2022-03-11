'Fun, coordinated outfits & bridal vibes,' INSIDE Shama Sikander's bachelorette party. See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHAMA SIKANDER Shama Sikander's bachelorette party

Highlights Shama Sikander is all set to tie the knot with fiancé James Milliron on March 16 in Goa

The duo got engaged in 2015

Popular actress Shama Sikander is all set to tie the knot with her beau James Milliron. Reportedly, the wedding, on March 16, will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Well, before exchanging vows with James in Goa, Shama recently enjoyed a pink-themed bachelorette party with her friends. The actress took to Instagram and dropped a glimpse of her pre-wedding bash. Shama looks pretty in a white satin robe with 'bride' written on the back. She also wore a headband which has 'bride' written on it.

"Finally getting the Bridal vibes.... What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day," she captioned one of the posts.

Shama Sikander has opted to have a white wedding with 'India meets America' theme. Speaking to Etimes, Shama said, "James and I have waited for two years for this day. We will have a white wedding and it will be a two-day affair. We are keeping it more international because many of our relatives are settled abroad. It will be ‘India meets America’. I love seeing people at white weddings, but I had never thought of how I wanted mine to be. I love the simplicity, class and elegance associated with the white wedding."

Talking about the rituals to be followed during the wedding, she said, "I don’t believe much in rituals. The only one I believe in is coming together and celebrating love. So, it will be more of a spiritual wedding than a ritualistic one."

Meanwhile, Shama Sikander became a household name with her role as 'Pooja Mehta' in the 2003's popular drama 'Ye Meri Life Hai'. She also starred in TV series such as CID, Batliwala House No. 43, Baal Veer and Man Mein Hai Vishwas. Shama Sikander appeared in Bollywood films including Aamir Khan-starrer 'Mann', 'Ansh: The Deadly Part', 'Contract' and more. Her last theatrical release was 'Bypass Road' released on November 8, 2019.

Also Read: Shama Sikander confirms wedding with James Milliron on March 16 in Goa | Deets Inside