Sharad Malhotra recites a poem about starting again

After their short film "She's D One", filmmaker Aneeta Patel has teamed up with actor Sharad Malhotra again. This time they have partnered for a poetry video titled "Chalo". Shot in black and white, the video opens with Sharad pulling the blinds as he recites the poem in the background. Aneeta, who has conceptualised and directed the video, said the poem is about starting over.

The filmmaker said: "It's about going back to our roots and starting again. This is when we need to restart a new journey towards the future, so what better way than to have the heartthrob of millions give us hope and encouragement to start again. Here is a man who is vulnerable but he is not letting it bog him down, he chooses to express his thoughts and looks towards a brighter future."

Aneeta called Sharad a thorough professional and a fabulous actor. Talking about her association with the "Kasam" star, she said: "The only person who came to my mind was Sharad, firstly because I'm aware of the way he thinks and I knew we would be on the same page. Sharad has always been outstanding in terms of performance, here he has beautifully expressed the thought that we wanted to convey. It's wonderful to work with him."

Sharad said this poem is relevant to the current scenario.

"I have always been fond of sonnets and octaves. The love, happiness, anguish and other emotions that we deal with in our daily lives, are all reflected beautifully in the poem. It is very relevant for the current scenario and what is going on in people's minds during this lockdown. Many of us, if holding any kind of grudge or complaint or regret in our minds and hearts, we need to let go and make a fresh start. Be it relationships at work or even personal," said the actor.

