Shaheer Sheikh to star in new TV show 'Woh Toh Hai Albela' post father's demise

Star Bharat is back with yet another show 'Woh Toh Hai Albela.' Rajan Shahi's next will see Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared the show's promo. In the clip, he can be seen in a cool avatar. Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya also marked his presence in the promo. "Woh Toh Hai Albela," he captioned the post. Meanwhile, Hiba Nawab will be paired opposite Shaheer in the show.

Shaheer had earlier worked on Rajan's production 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'. It starred Rhea Sharma opposite him and ran between 2019-2020.

This is the first project Shaheer Sheikh announced post his father's demise. On January 20, 2022, the actor lost his father Shahnawaz Sheikh to COVID. Remembering him, he wrote, "There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility…There is happiness in giving to others…And there is peace in honesty…If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life. But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don’t think there is any space for resentment."

"I've been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa (sic)," he added.

Prior to 'Woh Toh Hai Albela', Shaheer had featured in 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise' and 'Pavitra Rishta 2.'

The Season 2 of 'Pavitra Rishta' is centred around Manav, played by Shaheer and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their 'Pavitra Rishta' was never bound by just vows and responsibilities. As seen in the trailer, Manav and Archana's story in Season 2 starts from where their marriage ended, and they went their individual ways only to cross paths time and again.