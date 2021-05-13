Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes surprise fans with glimpse of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 | Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez are all set to be back as business tycoon Dev Dixit and Dr Sonakshi Bose with season three of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The duo's on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and they lovingly ship as 'DevKAshi'. Recently surprising fans, the actors took to their respective social media handles to share a glimpse of the upcoming show. In the video, Shaheer and Erica can be seen holding hands and running carefree in the fields with the theme music of the show playing in the backdrop.

Take a look:

Shaheer also shared a promo clip of the show featuring Supriya Pilgaokar.

Wishing luck to Erica and Shaheer, the actress' Kausauti Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthan and Shaheer's wife Ruchika Kapoor dropped in heartfelt comments.

Earlier, while confirming season 3 of the show, Erica told E Times, "Sonakshi’s character has always been very very dear to me because it was the first that I played that type of character onscreen. The role has gotten me where I am today," adding, "It does hold a special place in my heart and that’s one of the reasons I said yes for the third season. A lot of people till date have so many good things about the show, they keep watching it. Even I watched the show again. I watched the second season and it just brings back special memories. And when I watched the show it was so refreshing. I have never seen a show like that on Indian television and it is so real and relatable. And at the same time it is so encouraging and empowering. It makes you feel oh you are part of that family."

Reportedly, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will pick up from where it left in season 2.