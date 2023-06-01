Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Mahira Khan to return to Indian TV with new show | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Stills from Raees featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan

Pakistani star Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’, is once again set to connect with the Indian audience through her show ‘Yaar Julahay’. Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings that bring to life stories by legendary writers from the Indian subcontinent such as Gulzar, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, and Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, will air on Zindagi channel's DTH services on June 3.

Along with Mahira Khan other Pakistani stars like Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha and Faysal Quraishi will turn storytellers for each of the stories by these four Urdu and Hindi writers. The four episodes of Yaar Julahay will premiere over four weekends through June on Zindagi's DTH platforms such as Tata Sky, Dish TV, D2H and Airtel.

Mahira will feature in the first episode of the show in which she will read Qasmi's classic story, Guriya. the synopsis of the episode reads, "Guriya narrates the story of two best friends - Bano and Mehra. The former has a doll named Guriya that looks just like Mehra, but Mehra has no interest in the doll at all. Their love and contempt for the doll build up over time. An unexpected turn that occurs at the conclusion reveals the doll's mystery".

The fourth and final episode of the series will be presented by Quraishi, who will read Manto's story Ghusal Khana, a story of a boy whose prayers get heard only when he prays in the bathroom. Yaar Julahay will air at 12 noon and 5 pm on Zindagi's DTH platforms.

Earlier the actress returned to TV with 'Sadqay Tumhare'. Excited to return to the TV screen, Mahira said, “Sadqay Tumhare is a heartfelt, simple love story. Shano is one of my favourite characters. She was otherworldly, romantic and just pure love. It is a nostalgic moment to see the show, which is so close to my heart, return to television where it all started. I am excited to have this opportunity to connect with the Indian audience once again through Zindagi.”

Mahira is also known for her TV show ‘Humsafar’, which also stars Fawad Khan.

