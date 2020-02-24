Seen Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu's mushy photos from Maldives vacation yet?

Television's one of the hottest actors Karan Singh Grover turned 38 on Sunday, February 23. He along with his stunning wife and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu headed out for a birthday vacation to the Maldives. The duo spent the day well by dipping in the waters and enjoying each others' company in the exotic location. The Jism actress, apart from the beautiful photos also shared a heartfelt post for her husband on his special day. Taking to Instagram, Bips wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to my Everything...@iamksgofficial Life has been beautiful with you and I know it will be more beautiful each passing day Wish you abundance in every aspect of your life...peace, happiness, good health, love, prosperity & success.

I love you ( TUVU) Monkey."

In another picture, the duo can be seen sharing a passionate kiss on the lips and shared the pictures with a caption that read, "And one more holiday done right with my partner in everything @iamksgofficial !!!"

In another photo, the actress was seen giving us a glimpse of the beautiful scenery where she was seen wearing an oversized white t-shirt along with accessories and a pair of sunglasses. The 41-year-old actress captioned the photo, "Salty Hair Coconut Oil Big Waves Hot Sun."

Karan's best friend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh also shared a birthday post for him and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Jigar Da Tukda... love u so so much. May God give u everything u want and deserve. You are one of the nicest person I have ever met and I'm blessed that I met you.... I love u forever and ever.. @iamksgofficial."

Meanwhile, check out some more photos from their vacay here:

On the professional front, Bipasha's last project was the 2015 film Alone opposite her husband. While Karan recently played the role of Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

