Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy dies due to Kidney failure

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ashiesh Roy passes away

Actor Ashiesh Roy, who was popular for his role in TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka', has died due to kidney failure. He passed away at around 4 am on November 24, at his Mumbai residence. Ashiesh's close friend Suraj Thapar confirmed the news of his demise.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Suraj said, "For the last few years, Ashiesh was fighting a kidney disease. He was trying hard to get back on his feet and was successful to an extent. Both his kidneys were damaged. Despite being ill, he was getting his treatment and was demanding work from people."

Suraj further added, "He was also in conversation with Colors Channel for a show and was even dubbing a few days ago. Suddenly around 3.30 am today, he had trouble in breathing. He felt a lot of pain in his chest. He told his house help about the pain and later died in his helper's lap while talking to him."

Suraj said that he doesn’t have anyone in his family except one sister who lives in Kolkata and will arrive in Mumbai by evening. Ashiesh will be cremated at 7 pm.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted his condolences saying, "Gone too soon Bond #AshishRoy !! Rest in peace my friend"

Gone too soon Bond #AshishRoy !! Rest in peace my friend 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 24, 2020

Earlier, Ashiesh Roy revealed in a Facebook post that he was in ICU and required financial help. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to request the film bodies to provide financial assistance to the veteran actor. The Sasural Simar Ka actor had said that he has run out of money after paying a hospital bill of Rs 2 lakh.​ In an interview to TOI, Ashiesh had said, "I am stuck here in the hospital since my birthday (May 18). Currently, there is COVID-19 situation all around and I am isolated in a room in the hospital. I am in a terrible condition,"