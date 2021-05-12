Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEV PAUL Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul hospitalised days after testing COVID-19 positive

Actor Rajev Paul of "Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii" fame, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, on Wednesday said he was hospitalised after his health showed no signs of improvement. The 50-year-old actor tested positive for the virus on May 7 and was under home quarantine. His fever wasn't coming down and the actor timely got himself admitted before things could get serious. Paul, who features on the popular TV show "Sasural Simar Ka 2", is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

"Before things go out of hands...or when things go out of hands...it's better to put them in capable hands...My fever wasn't coming down...so had to get myself admitted to #Kokilaben #AmbaniHospital at Andheri," the actor captioned his post.

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant thanked actor-director Satish Kaushik for convincing him to get hospitalised. "Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management... Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines... @rakesh_insta_paul @rakheekukie thanks for doing this and @satishkaushik2178 Ji Thank you for convincing me to come here..." he wrote.

The actor thanked his family and fans for their support, and urged everyone to pray for those who are unwell around the world. "Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life..Thank you all for keeping me in your #prayers would request you to pray for all that are unwell world over...We will be safe ..when all are safe....." Rajev concluded his post.

The actor plays the role of Giriraj Oswal in new show Sasural Simar Ka 2, which is being shot in Agra.