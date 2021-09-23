Sarabhai vs Sarabhai iconic reunion: Rupali Ganguly, Satish Kaushik, others take you on nostalgia trip | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALI GANGULY Sarabhai vs Sarabhai iconic reunion: Rupali Ganguly, Satish Kaushik & others have a blast; see pics

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the iconic sitcom of the early 2000s is the greatest Indian comedy show of all time. Its masterful comedy of manners and a bunch of idiosyncratic characters still hold a special place in the hearts of the audience. Over the years, the show received cult status and the comic timing of class actors Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar is still remembered. Recently, the cast of the show got together and had a fun reunion.

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the iconic reunion.

She shared pictures with her co-stars including Sahil aka Sumeet Raghavan who is currently seen in Wagle ki Duniya and Roshesh aka Rajesh Kumar, Indravadan Sarabhai aka Satish Kaushik and the writer and director of the show Aatish Kapadia.

She later did a short live session for her fans and shared a video. She called them as her 'precious' family and can be seen introducing everyone to the better halves of Satish Shah, Rajesh Kumar. She also introduced everyone to her mother-in-law from the show, Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhai. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Sarabhai ka reunion."

The pictures and videos indeed scream happiness and are proof that the cast of the show had a blast together.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguli who became a household name with her character 'Monisha Sarabhai' in 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' is currently playing the lead role of the show titled, Anupamaa. She has done several shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sanjivani, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi among others.

