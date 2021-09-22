Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWANDEEP RAJAN Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal of 'Indian Idol 12' fame to perform on 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

The ongoing show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as 'Ram' and 'Priya' reflects different complexities of relationships. The show ever since its inception has been capturing everyone's attention for its plot. The wedding ceremony sequence of Ram and Priya in BALH2 will have a 'Sangeet' celebration in which 'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal give a performance for the on-screen couple.

Pawandeep Rajan talks about the same and he shares: "When we went on the sets, it seemed like they are amongst the people we already know. Everyone from the cast and crew were so gracious and kind to us, especially Nakuul and Disha! Being a part of their celebrations is an honour for me. You will see some magical moments that will be created on-screen."

So, there will be a perfect Bollywood scene for the audience and the show makers have tried to make it perfect by adding special performances.

Accompanying Pawandeep Rajan is singer Arunita Kanjilal. Sharing her experience Arunita says: "'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' is my all-time favourite show. In addition to that, I love anything and everything related to weddings. So, imagine my delight at being a part of this special sequence on the show. The entire atmosphere on the sets had great wedding vibes and we really enjoyed being a part of it."

(With IANS inputs)